Heading to the Esplanade for the Fourth? Here’s everything you need to know

BOSTON — Boston’s iconic Fourth of July festivities will welcome thousands of visitors from across the country to the Esplanade for a day of music, fireworks, and patriotic celebration.

The highlight of the event is the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, led by conductor Keith Lockhart. This year’s lineup features star-studded performances by LeAnn Rimes, Leslie Odom Jr., and Bell Biv DeVoe. Also taking the stage are the Soldiers’ Chorus of the United States Army Field Band and the Boston Children’s Chorus, adding a special patriotic touch.

This year marks the 51st anniversary and celebrations will take place along Charles River, at the DCR Hatch Shell located at 47 David G. Mugar Way in Boston.

Gates for the public open at 12 p.m. on Friday. The live concert will start at 7 p.m. with fireworks beginning around 9:40 p.m.

The Shell is on the Charles River Esplanade between the Longfellow and Massachusetts Avenue Bridges.

Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. The Oval and Island entrances to the Esplanade are best accessed from Storrow Drive at Berkeley, Clarendon, and Dartmouth Streets.

There are over 350 portable restrooms located in Boston and Cambridge.

Spectators entering the Oval and the Island/Lagoon areas will be required to pass through one of the bag check/screening entrances and will receive a clearance tag for their bags.

Coolers on wheels, backpacks, firearms, weapons, fireworks, glass containers, cans, alcohol, grills, propane tanks, bicycles, and drones are all prohibited.

The event is planned to take place rain or shine. Light or intermittent rain will not cancel either the concert or the Mugar Family Fireworks.

Mass State Police says additional officers will be on guard. They will also deploy plainclothes officers throughout the city.

A tip for those attending is if you see something say something. Another clear message for Bostonians is to leave the fireworks to the professionals. Undersecretary Gina Kwon says in the past five years, illegal fireworks have caused almost 200 serious injuries and 500 fires in Massachusetts, many involving kids and teens.

“They are illegal and the police will confiscate them,” said Kwon.

For more information on the Esplanade celebration, visit the BSO website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group