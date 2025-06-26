Heading to Cape Cod for Fourth of July? These towns have announced restrictions

DENNIS, Mass. — Popular Cape Cod beach towns that have seen dangerous behavior in past years are implementing adjustments and restrictions for the Fourth of July to ensure public safety.

DENNIS

In Dennis, Town Administrator Elizabeth Sullivan and Police Chief John Brady recently announced restrictions will be put in place at Mayflower Beach, Chapin Memorial Beach, Bayview Beach, and West Dennis Beach for the Independence Day holiday, similar to last year.

From 2019 to 2023, Dennis police say they saw a dramatic increase in unsafe and dangerous conduct, fighting, assaults, vandalism, binge drinking, drug use, loud music, and other concerning behavior, officials said.

In 2023 alone, officers responded to 459 calls for service at the beaches in town. When stricter regulations were first rolled out on July 4, 2024, calls for service decreased by 75%.

Given last year’s success, Brady said restrictions will be extended this year.

“Last year’s Fourth of July measures made a tremendous difference. Families were able to relax and enjoy the holiday without disruption, and we heard overwhelmingly positive feedback,” Brady said in a statement. “That’s why this year, we’re not only bringing the regulations back — we’re extending them to West Dennis Beach to ensure the same safe, family-friendly environment community-wide.”

The following restrictions will return on the Fourth of July this year, and extend to the Southside at West Dennis Beach:

Daily parking passes will not be sold or accepted on July 4 at Mayflower Beach, Chapin Beach, Bayview Beach, or West Dennis Beach. Only those who have a residential, seasonal, or weekly parking sticker will be allowed entrance to the beach parking lots.

A parking ban will be in full effect in neighborhoods and businesses adjacent to the beaches. Vehicles found in violation will be subject to being ticketed and/or towed.

There will be zero tolerance for alcohol consumption, drug use, overly loud music, and unsafe behavior at the beaches. Officers will be out in full numbers, and Dennis Police will bring in additional resources.

Sullivan and Brady also warned holiday revelers that vehicle checkpoints and a parking ban will be in place.

FALMOUTH

The Falmouth Police Department is also taking proactive steps to address underage drinking, disorderly behavior, vandalism, and other quality-of-life offenses that officials say have plagued the town’s beaches and neighborhoods in recent years.

Beginning the week leading up to the Fourth of July, the department will deploy additional patrols to deter illegal activity. Officers from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and Massachusetts State Police troopers will assist with the effort.

In 2023, police said officers responded to more than 160 calls for service and spent hundreds of hours handling complaints ranging from underage drinking and disorderly conduct to vandalism, trespassing, and assaults.

“The July 4th period saw an alarming increase in incidents involving large groups of intoxicated youths,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Beaches were left littered with broken glass and alcohol containers. Many residents reported property damage, confrontations with intoxicated teens, and even break-ins.”

This year’s enforcement strategy includes:

• Strict enforcement of liquor laws, including summons and arrests for minors in possession and anyone furnishing alcohol to underage individuals.

Increased patrols on beaches, public parks, residential neighborhoods, and other historically problematic areas.

Immediate arrest or protective custody for disorderly or intoxicated individuals posing a danger to themselves or others.

The department is urging parents to take an active role in preventing the problem before it starts.

CHATHAM

In an effort to ensure a safe and respectful holiday, Chatham officials announced that south-facing beaches and Lighthouse Beach will close one hour earlier than usual over the holiday weekend.

Parking lots will close at 9:00 p.m., and the beaches will be cleared of visitors shortly thereafter, officials said. Chatham police officers will be present to enforce the earlier closures.

“The Fourth of July is a special time in Chatham, bringing people together to enjoy our beaches and celebrate summer,” Town Manager Jill R. Goldsmith said in a statement. “By slightly adjusting nighttime beach hours, we’re supporting a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.”

Goldsmith noted that the town may implement similar beach restrictions on select dates throughout the summer.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group