‘He will face justice’: Boston ICE agents arrest fugitive wanted for corrupting minors in Brazil

MILFORD, Mass. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday announced that its Enforcement and Removal Operations team in Boston arrested an unlawfully present Brazilian fugitive wanted by authorities in his home country for charges of theft with a firearm and corruption of minors.

Deportation officers from ERO Boston apprehended the 27-year-old Brazilian man near his home in Milford on July 15, according to ICE.

The man’s name wasn’t made public and federal officials blurred out his face in an image shared with a news release.

“This Brazilian fugitive attempted to flee justice in his home country and hide out in Massachusetts,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement. “Thanks to the efforts of our officers, he will have to face justice in his home country. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing such egregious noncitizen threats from our New England communities.”

ICE said the man entered the United States without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by U.S. immigration authorities.

ERO conducts removals of individuals without a lawful basis to remain in the United States.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

