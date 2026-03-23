LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Eighteen-year-old Travis Texeira of Ashburnham was killed after the car he was in plunged from a Rte. 2 overpass Friday night and crashed onto a Leominster street below, his family told Boston 25 News.

Massachusetts State Police said the vehicle was traveling on Rte. 2 East shortly before 9 p.m., when it fell from the overpass and landed on Nashua Street below, sending three people to the hospital seriously hurt.

Texeira’s family told Boston 25 News he died of his injuries.

“He was the perfect brother. I couldn’t have asked for more from him,” said James Texeira, who is one year older than Travis. “It’s going to be hard to live without him, honestly. He was a huge part in our family.”

‘He was the perfect brother’: Teen killed after car plunges from Leominster overpass

Travis leaves behind five siblings, including a three-year-old sister with whom he shared a special bond.

“Travis was her favorite brother, her favorite person,” an emotional James said of their little sister. “And she doesn’t even know yet. But it’s going to be really hard.”

A senior at Oakmont Regional High School, Travis planned to study computer science in the fall and had been accepted to every college he had applied to, his family said.

He worked two jobs – one at a Westminster restaurant and another in an extended day program, caring for and mentoring kids.

“He would take care of them, play sports with them, talk to them and bond with them,” James said. “He was a selfless person. He cared so much about everybody.”

‘He was the perfect brother’: Teen killed after car plunges from Leominster overpass

By Sunday evening, community members had raised more than $60,000 in a GoFundMe account to support the family as they pay for funeral expenses and leave from work.

Family declined to comment about details of the crash, while State Police say the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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