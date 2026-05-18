Rape trial begins for brother of Massachusetts Attorney General Campbell

BOSTON — The sexual assault trial against the brother of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell begins on Monday.

Alvin Campbell is facing rape, kidnapping, and indecent assault and battery charges for allegedly attacking nine women.

Prosecutors say he pretended to be a rideshare driver and targeted women leaving bars in Boston between 2017 and 2019.

Campbell has pleaded not guilty and says all encounters were consensual.

He has been held without bail since 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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