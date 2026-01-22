BURLINGTON, Mass. — Robert Chalmer says his service dog, Cohen, wasn’t allowed inside TD Garden, despite being let in numerous times before.

‘He helps me’: Service dog denied entry at TD Garden, owner says it was a misunderstanding

Under federal law, when trying to enter public spaces with a service dog, you could be asked two questions: Is this a service dog, and what service does your dog provide?

Chalmer says his nervous responses while trying to attend a Beanpot event may have led staff to misinterpret his dog as an emotional support dog.

“I was like, he helps me with anxiety and autism, eases that,” said Chalmer. “It’s hard for me to understand because of some stuff I have, but they basically were like, ‘yeah, it was a big misunderstanding,’ they gave me someone’s email, I think to contact them again, but obviously it’s nerve-racking for me now to go back in.”

“Those two questions are the only two questions that are legally allowed under the ADA for businesses and other public spaces to ask a person,” said Service Animal Trainer Laura Frizell. “I always encourage folks to practice those answers, and if they do have a disability that will make it hard to answer that question under pressure, they can also consider having those answers written down.”

Here’s what you should know:

Service dogs are trained to perform specific tasks related to a person’s disability or medical condition. On the other hand, emotional support animals provide comfort but are not trained to perform specific tasks. They have protections under the Fair Housing Act, but that doesn’t extend to sporting events, like TD Garden.

TD Garden tells Boston 25 they followed the law when asking Robert if his dog was a service dog and what service the dog provides. The garden’s animal policy is listed on their website.

“They said this shouldn’t happen again, but basically the whole thing is having accessibility with service dogs a lot harder because of people that are bringing in fake ones, and that’s why this is becoming an issue for people that really need it like me,” said Chalmer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

