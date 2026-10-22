One person killed in fiery wreck on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire

WINDHAM, N.H. — One person was killed in a fiery car wreck on Interstate 93 in Windham, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a collision involving a vehicle fire on the northbound side of the highway just before 6 a.m. found a crumpled black sedan in the center lane with an unconscious person still inside, according to the Windham Fire Department.

Windham, New Hampshire, fatal crash One person was killed in a fiery car wreck on Interstate 93 in Windham, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning, officials said. (Windham Fire Department and Emergency Management)

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, where he was pronounced dead.

State police investigators closed multiple lanes to morning traffic while they worked at the scene.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

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