Have you seen him? Sturbridge police are asking for publics help in search for missing 29-year-old

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — The Sturbridge Police Department, alongside State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County DA, is seeking the public’s assistance for a missing man.

29-year-old Austin Schepper of Sturbridge was last seen on Tuesday, February 11. Schepper has not been to work since last being seen nor his cell phone has been active.

Schepper is described as a white male, 5′10″ tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information on Schepper’s location is asked to contact Sturbridge Police Det. Ronald Obuchowski at 508-347-2525 or the State Police Detective Unit at 508-832-9124.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 508-453-7589.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

