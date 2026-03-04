Have you seen him? Boston Police seek public’s help in identifying armed robbery suspect

BOSTON — Boston Police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

The armed robbery incident happened at about 4:33 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22 in the area of Adams and Whitten streets, police said.

The suspect reportedly approached the victims from behind and robbed them at gunpoint, police said.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617- 343-4335.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at Boston Police CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group