WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a woman from Worcester who has been missing since Friday morning.

Joanna Brown, 30, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Bean Counter in Worcester. She is described as 5′6″ with hazel eyes and may be driving a 2025 Gray Mitsubishi Outlander with Massachusetts registration 5GPN93. Authorities believe she could be in the Holyoke or Springfield area.

Have you seen her? Worcester Police seeking the public’s help in search for missing woman (Worcester Police Department)

Brown’s disappearance is considered unusual as she has not shown up to work or contacted friends or family, which is out of character for her.

The Worcester Police Department has asked anyone with information to contact them at 508-799-8606.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

