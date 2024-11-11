UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Fitchburg girl has been safely located

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Update:

From the Fitchburg Police Department Facebook page:

“Update: Adrianna has been safely located. Thank you to all for sharing this information.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl in Fitchburg.

According to police, Adrianna Benson was last seen riding a dark purple Schwinn bicycle in the area of Thurston Place in Fitchburg around 3:30 pm.

She is described as around 5′5″ tall, thin, with dark brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black and grey letterman and blue jeans.

“Any information please contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 978-345-4355,” the department posted on Facebook.

Adrianna Benson (Fitchburg Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

