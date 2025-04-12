Have you seen her? Boston police looking for missing 13-year-old Dorchester girl

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl from Dorchester.

Zaniya Aaliyah Princess Davis was last seen on Friday, April 11, around 2:58 PM at 115 Warren Street in Roxbury.

Davis is described as a Black female standing at 5′2″, 118 lbs, with brown eyes and long, black hair with locs.

She was last seen wearing a cotton white sweater, black glasses, and carrying a cream Boston Celtics duffle bag and a burgundy backpack.

Boston police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4335.

For those who prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group