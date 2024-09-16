Hasbro mulling moving their RI headquarters to Massachusetts, reports say

BOSTON — According to reports, the toy giant Hasbro Inc. is considering moving its Rhode Island headquarters to Massachusetts.

The company has recently toured multiple downtown Boston office buildings, according to the Boston Business Journal, and is reportedly looking for a roughly 200,000 to 250,000 square foot facility.

Hasbro, one of the world’s largest toy manufacturers, is currently stationed in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

In a statement, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Bertie Thomson said:

As Hasbro continues to evolve, we’re exploring options for our global headquarters to make sure it is a space that can best serve our employees, partners, and business needs for years to come. We’re taking our time, evaluating all options that can best support our team’s creativity and innovation, and will share updates on our progress. Regardless of the outcome and location, we remain committed to our history – not leaving it behind, but building on it.

According to their website, the company employs 5,000 people working across over 40 countries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

