Harvard University graduate workers vote to authorize strike

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University graduate students have voted to authorize a strike after more than a year and a half of contract negotiations have failed to produce an agreement.

Thousands of graduate students went on strike for 40 days back in April.

According to the union, more than 4,000 workers represented by the Harvard Graduate Students Union-UAW Local 5118 (HGSU) cast ballots on Oct. 6, with 88% voting in favor of strike authorization.

The vote comes after 570 days and 36 bargaining sessions with Harvard University, according to the union.

Among the union’s demands are pay raises that keep pace with inflation, protections for non-citizen workers, and independent third-party arbitration for cases involving workplace harassment, discrimination, and abuse. The union is also seeking to raise the minimum wage for hourly workers from $21 to $25 an hour.

The union said more than 400 HGSU and Harvard Academic Workers (HAW) members picketed across Harvard’s Longwood and Cambridge campuses on Sept. 23. About 94% of participating HAW members also voted to authorize a strike.

Harvard University dining services workers have likewise rallied and warned of a possible strike as contract negotiations continue, the union said.

The authorization allows union leaders to call a strike if Harvard negotiators continue to delay bargaining. However, officials emphasized that the vote does not immediately trigger a work stoppage.

Boston 25 has reached out to Harvard University for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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