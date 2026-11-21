BOSTON — A fire broke out in the ductwork of a South Boston restaurant on Saturday.

According to the Boston Fire Department, firefighters responded to 170 W. Broadway and encountered heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Crews quickly discovered flames inside and outside the ductwork connected to Bar Volpe, a restaurant on the first floor of the building.

A second alarm was struck as firefighters worked to check for fire spreading through the walls across all four floors of the building, Boston fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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