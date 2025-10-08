Harsh punishment awaits anyone who takes part in car meetups, street racing, Gov. Healey warns

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey issued a stern warning on Wednesday to anyone participating in illegal car meetups or drag racing in Massachusetts after large groups recently terrorized the streets in at least four communities.

During a news conference at the State House in Boston, Healey announced that she has directed the Massachusetts State Police to provide resources to local police departments to "identify, apprehend, and punish" perpetrators of large-scale vehicle takeovers.

“I just want to be really clear on a couple of things: Do not engage in that behavior. Anyone who engages in that conduct will be found and held accountable to the furthest extent of the law," Healey warned. “We have zero tolerance for this in the Commonwealth. Not gonna happen here. If you do it, you’re going to be punished."

Harsh punishment awaits anyone who takes part in car meetups, drag racing, Gov. Healey warns

While Healey noted many of the perpetrators are from Massachusetts, she had a message for any out-of-staters thinking about attending meetups in the Bay State: Stay away.

“Whether you are in Massachusetts or you think about coming to Massachusetts, you’re not welcome to engage in that conduct at any time or in any place in this state,” Healey said.

Police in Boston, Dedham, Middleboro, and Randolph reported illegal meetups involving dozens of vehicles over the weekend.

In Boston, a crowd of more than 100 people descended on the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Tremont Street. Police say the group threw fireworks, traffic cones, poles, and other objects at cruisers, with one cruiser being set ablaze.

Two teenagers from Rhode Island were arrested in connection with the violence that unfolded in Boston. They have since been arraigned on a slew of criminal charges.

Healey revealed on Wednesday that a meetup in Fall River with a “couple hundred” people, including car racing, blocked an ambulance from getting to a call over the weekend.

Healey also asked the public to help the state’s crackdown on meetups and street racing.

“If you see something online, say something, report it to local police, call 911,” Healey urged. “I just wanted to be really clear with the public today that we will continue to work with state and local law enforcement on this, in combating this, in holding perpetrators accountable.”

An investigation into the recent car meetups remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group