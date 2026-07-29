Happy Gilmore to screen at Fenway Park for its 30th anniversary

BOSTON — Grab your golf clubs (or hockey sticks); a 90s comedy classic will be screened at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark later this year.

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, “Happy Gilmore” will be shown the evening of September 5 on the Fenway Park centerfield videoboard.

Tickets are just $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Children two and under may attend for free.

Park gates open at 5:15 p.m and the movie begins at 6:30 p.m.

People who attend the event will be invited to walk the warning track and take pictures with the 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018 Red Sox World Series trophies before the start of the movie.

The first 1,000 guests will receive a Movie Night branded golden mini hockey stick.

Concessions will also be available.

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