‘Happy to get it over with’: Thousands manage the stress of Boston’s citywide move-in day

BOSTON — The city of Boston was littered with moving trucks on Monday, marking the September 1st citywide moving day.

Jamie O’Brien moved from Brookline to downtown Boston right between Commonwealth Ave. and Newbury Street, and said it was nothing short of chaotic.

“It’s just chaos,” O’Brien said. “It was almost impossible to get a moving truck overnight because my lease was up on August 31st and I had to put all my stuff away for the night. Most places won’t let you do that or upcharge like $600. It’s just crazy.”

Connor Parsch moved in the South End and said it seemed like there were more U-Haul truck’s than cars!

“It’s a bit of a logistical challenge,” Parsch said.

According to the city of Boston, about 70% of Boston leases start on September 1st, due to an influx of students. With the first of month landing on Labor Day this year, some said the city seemed even more crowded.

“Everyone’s trying to do their normal Boston thing at the same time as everyone trying to move,” Jamie O’Brien explained.

It all culminates into a hectic time in the city that has left some puzzled as to why it’s like this in the first place.

“In an ideal world, it could be more staggered to where there’s not so much chaos and stress,” Parsch said.

“I wish we could figure out a way to make this a little more spread out,” O’Brien said. “I’m just happy to get it over with at this point.”

The city issued 4,500 moving permits in August and 2,500 of those permits were issued for the holiday weekend alone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

