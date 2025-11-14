Happening this weekend: ZooLights, Enchanted Village, ‘Wicked’ sing-along

Looking for something festive to do this weekend? Here are three great options to kick off the holiday season.

ZooLights at Stone Zoo – Stoneham

Step into a dazzling holiday display at ZooLights. Wander through sparkling lights and spot the zoo’s residents, including black bears and reindeer.

Tip: Buy tickets online for a discount.

ZooLights runs through January 4.

Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture – Avon

A classic New England tradition! Stroll through the Enchanted Village for free, then add extra fun with skating on Enchanted Ice, tubing down the indoor slide, and playing reindeer games (fees apply).

Don’t forget to snap a photo with Santa!

Open through New Year’s Day.

Wicked Sing-Along – Hanover Theatre, Worcester

Love Wicked? This Saturday at 7 p.m., join a sing-along screening of the hit musical at the Hanover Theatre. Costumes encouraged!

Tickets are $20.

It’s the perfect way to refresh your memory before Part Two hits theaters later this month.

