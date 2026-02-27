Happening this weekend: Winterfest in Lowell, Ice Chips in Norwood, Maple Days in Sturbridge

The weekend is here. If you’re looking for something fun to do, we have you covered!

❄️ Lowell Winterfest — Lowell

Saturday, February 28 | 11 AM–10 PM

Location: Merrimack Street

Details here: https://www.lowellwinterfest.com/

We’re turning the page from February to March, but there’s still plenty of winter fun to squeeze in! Celebrate the final day of February at Lowell Winterfest, packed with activities for all ages. Enjoy a chocolate festival, soup competition, craft beer showcase, live entertainment, an arts market, and much more.

This year’s Winterfest also honors Lowell’s bicentennial, making it an extra special celebration.

⛸️ Ice Chips: A World Journey — Norwood

Saturday & Sunday | Tenley Albright Performance Center

Details here: https://icechips.org/

If watching the Winter Olympics has you feeling inspired, you can see world-class skating up close this weekend. Ice Chips, the longest-running figure skating show in the world, brings elite talent to Norwood—including Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu, Olympian Maxim Naumov, and an impressive lineup of renowned skaters.

Tickets run $50–$85. Check the website for specific performance times.

🍁 Maple Days — Old Sturbridge Village

Wednesday–Sunday through March 15

Details: https://www.osv.org/event/maple-days/

With great weather in the forecast, it’s a perfect weekend to get outdoors. Maple Days at Old Sturbridge Village offer a fascinating look at how maple sugaring was done in the early 1800s. The event is included with general admission and gives you an up-close view of the entire maple syrup–making process—from tree tapping to boiling.

Wherever your plans take you, have a fantastic weekend!

