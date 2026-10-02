Happening this weekend: Topsfield Fair, Quincy Food Truck & Music Festival, Wachusett Oktoberfest

Looking for something to do this weekend in Massachusetts?

From classic fair attractions and food trucks to German-inspired festivities, plenty of family-friendly events are happening statewide.

Here are three popular options:

Top 208th Topsfield Fair opens for another year

The 208th Topsfield Fair kicks off Friday in Topsfield and runs through Monday, Oct. 12, offering visitors a mix of agricultural exhibits, animals, live entertainment and fair food.

Organizers say hours and entertainment schedules vary by day, and children ages 8 and under are admitted free with a paid adult.

Additional ticket and event information is available on the fair’s website.

Food, music and family fun in Quincy

The Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival is set for Saturday on Coddington Street from noon to 6 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of food vendors along with live entertainment, including an ABBA tribute band.

Activities include a magic show, reptile show, and even axe throwing. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Wachusett Oktoberfest wraps up this weekend

For those looking to celebrate Oktoberfest closer to home, Wachusett Mountain in Princeton will host its annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy traditional German music, contests, food, and beverages.

Admission details and information about adding a scenic skyride experience are available through Wachusett Mountain.

Whether you’re craving fair food, sampling dishes from local food trucks, or enjoying a festive Oktoberfest atmosphere, there are plenty of ways to make the most of the first weekend of October in Massachusetts.

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