Happening this weekend: Taste of Chocolate Festival, Winterfest, The Boatbuilders Show

The weekend is here, and if you’re looking for something fun to do, we’ve got a few ideas — whether you’re craving something sweet, love winter activities, or want to dream about warmer days on the water.

🍫 Taste of Chocolate Festival — Cambridge

Chocolate lovers, this one’s for you. The 18th Annual Taste of Chocolate Festival is taking over Harvard Square from Friday through Sunday.

The highlight is a free chocolate tasting on Brattle Street on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by an outdoor chocolate party. Expect fire pits, live music, and beverages available for purchase throughout the weekend.

❄️ Winterfest — Andover

If you’re embracing winter in the Merrimack Valley, head to Winterfest in Andover on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pomps Pond.

The event features a youth ice fishing derby, wildlife tracking demonstrations, a guided hike, and more winter fun. You can also warm up with hot cocoa and light refreshments at the Oak and Iron Beer Garden. Best of all — Winterfest is free.

🚤 Boatbuilders Show — Hyannis

Boating season may still be months away, but you can get an early look at some stunning craftsmanship at the Boatbuilders Show Cape Cod, running Friday through Sunday at the Hyport Conference Center in Hyannis.

The show features boats from smaller, independent builders. Tickets are $10 for adults, kids under 12 get in free, and admission also includes entry to the Cape Cod Maritime Museum. Be sure to check the website for daily show hours.

No matter where you head this weekend, enjoy — and stay warm!

