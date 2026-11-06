Happening this weekend: Snowport holiday market, Renaissance Faire, WaterFire Salute to Veterans

DEDHAM, Mass. — If you’re looking to get out of the house this weekend, several events are happening around New England, from holiday shopping in Boston to a Renaissance faire on the North Shore and a special WaterFire in Providence.

Here are three things to check out:

Snowport Holiday Market in Boston

The holiday season is getting underway in Boston’s Seaport with the return of the Snowport Holiday Market.

The market opens Friday and runs through Dec. 27, featuring unique items from more than 125 makers along with food and beverage offerings. Hours vary by day.

More information: Snowport Holiday Market

Renaissance Faire in Gloucester

Visitors can step back in time this weekend as the Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester transforms into a world of knights, artisans, performers, and other Renaissance-era entertainment.

The Renaissance Faire runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress the part, but weapons are not allowed. Children 4 and younger get in free, while admission for children 12 and younger is $10. Tickets can be reserved online.

More information: Hammond Castle Museum Renaissance Faire

WaterFire’s Salute to Veterans in Providence

Providence will glow Saturday night with a full lighting of WaterFire.

The lighting begins around sunset, just after 4:30 p.m., and the fires will remain lit until 10 p.m. This weekend’s event is a Salute to Veterans and will feature patriotic music and other tributes.

Visitors can head to the WaterPlace Park area to see the bonfires burning throughout the basin and along the river.

More information: WaterFire Salute to Veterans

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