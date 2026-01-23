Happening this weekend: The Rink in Boston, Chocolate Expo in Wilmington, RV Expo in Worcester

The weekend is here, and if you’re looking for something fun to do, there are plenty of options across the area — from outdoor ice skating to sweet treats and big-ticket shopping.

Ice skating at The Rink at the Tall Ship – East Boston

One of the best ways to embrace winter is by hitting the ice, and The Rink at the Tall Ship is open for the season in East Boston.

Located at 1 East Pier Drive, the waterfront rink offers traditional ice skating, ice bumper cars, and a variety of food and drink options — all with scenic harbor views.

Ice skating: $18 per person for one hour

Ice bumper cars: $15 per person for an 8‑minute ride

Parking: Available on-site for an additional fee

More information is available at rinkboston.com.

The Chocolate Expo – Wilmington

Calling all chocolate lovers — The Chocolate Expo returns this weekend to the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington.

This event isn’t about eating unlimited chocolate, but visitors can enjoy chocolate and baked-good tastings, sample specialty food and drink, and purchase their favorite treats to take home.

The expo also features:

A kids zone

Special guest appearances from actors from Happy Days and Good Times

The event runs on Saturday and Sunday. Visit thechocolateexpo.com for event times and ticket pricing.

RV Expo – Worcester

If you missed last weekend’s RV Expo in Boston, there’s another opportunity to check out recreational vehicles closer to home.

The Camping World RV Expo is happening this weekend at the DCU Center in Worcester. Shoppers can browse new and used RVs, explore features, and talk with experts — and admission is free.

The event runs through Sunday. Details and hours are available at dcucenter.com.

Have a great weekend

No matter where you end up, enjoy your weekend and stay safe!

