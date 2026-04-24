Happening this weekend in Massachusetts: Japan Festival, Old Sturbridge Village, Pirate Festival

The weekend is here!

If you’re looking for something fun to do around Massachusetts, here are a few family‑friendly events worth checking out:

🌸 Japan Festival Boston

Boston Common | Saturday & Sunday | 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

The cherry blossoms are in full bloom, setting the scene for the annual Japan Festival Boston on the Common. The two‑day event celebrates Japanese culture with food vendors, traditional and modern music, hands‑on workshops, martial arts demonstrations, and live entertainment throughout the day. It’s free to attend and great for all ages.

More info: japanfestivalboston.org

🕰️ Kids Free at Old Sturbridge Village

Sturbridge | Through April

Looking for interactive fun with the kids? Old Sturbridge Village is offering free admission for kids up to age 17 in April. Families can step back into early 19th‑century New England, explore historic buildings and trails, and talk with costumed historians about daily life long ago.

Two children are admitted free with each paid adult.

More info: osv.org/event/kids-free-april

☠️ Pirates: The Battle for Derby Street

Salem | Saturday

Ahoy, Salem! Derby Street transforms into a pirate playground this Saturday with live skirmishes, storytelling, treasure maps, performances, and interactive activities for all ages.

Visitors are encouraged to dress up in their best swashbuckling attire and join in the fun during this high‑energy pirate festival.

More info: facebook.com/realpiratessalem

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