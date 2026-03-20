Happening this weekend: Irish Festival, Celtic Celebration, Great Train & Toy Show

The weekend is here, and if you’re searching for something fun to do, there are plenty of events happening across the state. Here are three options worth checking out:

🍀 Patriot Place Irish Festival – Foxboro

Saturday | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Even though St. Patrick’s Day has passed, the celebration continues at the 15th annual Patriot Place Irish Festival. Enjoy live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and vendors offering authentic Irish merchandise.

Admission is free.

More event details here.

🎶 Celtic Celebration – Old Sturbridge Village

Saturday & Sunday | 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Head to Old Sturbridge Village to explore how Irish and Scottish heritage helped shape New England. The Celtic Celebration features live music, dance, storytelling, and poetry—all included with standard admission.

More event details here.

🚂 Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show – Wilmington

Saturday & Sunday | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Train enthusiasts of all ages can visit the Shriner’s Auditorium for Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show, featuring more than 300 tables of trains for sale, model train displays, free workshops, and a test track.

Tickets top out at $12, and kids under 11 get in free with an adult.

More event details here.

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