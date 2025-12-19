Happening this weekend: Holiday Drone Show, Celebration of Lights, Worcester Ice Skating

Looking for weekend fun? Here are three festive ideas!

Holiday Lights & Drone Show on Boston Common

Celebrate the season with a dazzling holiday drone show over Boston Common!

📍 Boston Common

🕒 Saturday at 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

🎶 Lights, music, and holiday magic in the sky. This is the final weekend—don’t miss it!

Drive-Through Light Display in Methuen

Stay warm and enjoy the lights from your car at the Merrimack Valley Celebration of Lights.

📍 Mann Orchards Riverside Farm, Methuen

🚗 One-mile light display, one price per carload.

✅ Reserve your time slot and check ticket info on the event website.

Ice Skating at Worcester Common Oval

Winter officially begins Sunday—why not glide into the season?

📍 Worcester Common Oval

⛸ Bigger than Rockefeller Center’s rink!

🎉 Saturday: Worcester Railers Takeover

🎅 Sunday: Skate with Santa

ℹ️ Visit the website for hours, admission, and skate rentals.

