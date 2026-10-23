Happening this weekend: Halloween fun, haunted attractions, and harvest festivities across Mass.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fall fun, Halloween thrills, or a chance to celebrate the harvest season, the Bay State has plenty of events this weekend.

Doggone Halloween Pet Parade

Dog lovers can kick off the festivities at the Doggone Halloween Pet Parade in Downtown Crossing on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Pet owners are encouraged to dress their dogs in costume and join the free event, which includes a photo booth, face painting, free treats, and prize competitions across costume categories.

Organizers recommend registering pets online before attending.

Witch’s Woods at Nashoba Valley Ski Area

For those searching for scares instead of treats, Witch’s Woods at Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Westford is open Friday through Sunday.

The popular Halloween attraction features a haunted hayride, themed haunted experiences, and a Jack-O’-Lantern Jamboree.

Timed entry tickets are available online.

Harvest Festival on the Town Hall Green

Meanwhile, Plymouth is putting a seasonal spin on its traditional image as the home of Thanksgiving.

The town will host a Harvest Festival on the Town Hall Green on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.

Visitors can enjoy mini gourd painting, yard games, a petting zoo, a traveling cranberry bog exhibit, live entertainment, and more.

Admission to the festival is free.

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