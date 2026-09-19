Former Boston Children’s nurse accused of assaulting patients to stand trial in 2027

A former nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital accused of assaulting patients appeared over Zoom for a pretrial hearing on Friday.

John Tam, 33, is facing charges for allegedly touching two teen patients while working at the hospital.

In January of 2025, he allegedly took a 15-year-old boy to a single-stall bathroom and sexually assaulted him for approximately eight minutes after he told the patient’s mother to go retrieve her vehicle for discharge.

He was also accused of inappropriately touching a man who was being treated at UMass Marlborough.

Tam is not allowed to work in healthcare and can not have unsupervised contact with minors.

He is scheduled to appear in court in November.

A trial date has been set for September 2027.

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