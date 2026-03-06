Happening this weekend: Cape Cod Irish Festival, Home Depot Kids Workshop, Taste of Chocolate

The weekend is finally here — and if you’re searching for something fun to do, we’ve got a few great suggestions to help you make the most of it.

🍀 Cape Cod Irish Festival — Hyannis

Hyannis Resort & Conference Center

Details here

It’s the first full weekend of March, and Irish culture is taking center stage at the Cape Cod Irish Festival in Hyannis. Whether you’re Irish or simply enjoy great music, lively entertainment, and festive vibes, you can soak in the fun all weekend long. Visit the festival website for room rates, schedules, and more.

🛠️ Home Depot Kids Workshop — Build a Leprechaun Trap

Saturday | 9 AM – 12 PM

Details & registration here

With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, little ones with big imaginations can try to “catch a leprechaun” by building their very own leprechaun trap at this month’s Home Depot Kids Workshop. It’s happening Saturday morning at your local Home Depot. Check the website to register and find additional information.

🍫 Taste of Chocolate Festival — Cambridge

Harvard Square, Brattle Street | 1 PM – 2 PM

Details here

Craving something sweet? Head to the 18th Annual Taste of Chocolate Festival in Harvard Square. After being postponed twice due to weather, the event is finally back — and ready to indulge chocolate lovers. Sample delicious treats from local vendors, but get there early… sweets go fast!

Wherever you end up, have a fantastic and fun-filled weekend.

