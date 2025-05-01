Not as hot today

STILL DRY THURSDAY

Welcome to May! We’ll see above average temperatures today away from the coastline. Dress in layers for morning 40s then afternoon highs in the low 70s inland and 50s to lower 60s at the coast. Sun will mix with high clouds. It looks like a nice day with low humidity.

SHOWERS RETURN

Warm, moist air will arrive overnight with showers. Embedded downpours and lightning are expected after midnight into early Friday morning. Storms should wrap up by 8 AM or so. After that it will be partly cloudy, warm, and a little humid. Isolated hit-or-miss t-storms may pop up in the afternoon or evening, but most towns will remain dry. Keep an eye on towns north and west of Boston for the best chance Friday and Saturday afternoons.

The more widespread rain is expected Sunday, through it might not impact all of southern New England. Steady rain will fall most of the day along a stalled front. That front currently looks to sit across ME, NH, and VT. It could be a set up for cloudy, but mostly dry weather south of the Pike, Cape Cod in particular. Be sure to check back as we determine the placement of that disturbance and what kind of impacts you’ll see to your weekend plans.

© 2019 Cox Media Group