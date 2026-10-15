Hannaford, Stop & Shop websites and apps remain offline after cybersecurity incident

Mass. — The websites and mobile apps for Hannaford and Stop & Shop remain offline Thursday morning as the grocery chains deal with a cybersecurity incident.

It marks the fourth day customers have encountered outage messages when trying to access the chains’ websites and apps.

The Dutch parent company that owns both chains said the sites and apps were taken offline as a precaution because of the cybersecurity incident.

Stores remain open, but customers are currently unable to place online orders directly through Hannaford or Stop & Shop’s websites or apps.

The company is encouraging customers who want to place online orders to use third-party services such as Instacart or DoorDash in the meantime.

The company said it is investigating the incident and, so far, there is no indication that customer or employee data was compromised.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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