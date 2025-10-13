Hamilton home deemed total loss after fire crews battle blaze

HAMILTON, Mass. — A house fire in Hamilton this afternoon resulted in the total loss of the home, prompting numerous fire departments to respond.

The Hamilton Fire Department responded to a home on Ashbury Street at approximately 1:18 PM to reports of a house fire.

Due to the seriousness of the flames, mutual aid was requested, bringing in Wenham, Ipswich, Essex, Beverly, Topsfield, Manchester, Gloucester, and Rehab Five.

The fire department expressed gratitude for the cooperation and support from the community during the incident.

Crews worked diligently to bring the fire under control, ensuring the safety of all involved.

“Please keep the affected family in your thoughts as they begin to recover from this tragic event,” Hamilton Fire Department wrote on their Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

