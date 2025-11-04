Halloween treat: $1M lotto winner in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, Mass. — It was a happy Halloween for a lucky winner in Sunderland, who took home $1 million on an instant ticket game.

The winning ticket was sold at a Shell station on Amherst Road in Sunderland on October 31. The ticket was for the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$25,000,000 Mega Money” instant ticket game.

The prize was claimed by WMJ Nominee Trust of Greenfield.

“The trust, represented by trustee George Goodridge, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes),” according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The Shell station will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket, according to lottery officials.

Sunderland Million Dollar Win

