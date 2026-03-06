Haitian asylum-seeker from Mass. dies while in ICE custody

BOSTON — A Haitian man who had been living in Massachusetts and seeking asylum in the United States has died while in ICE custody.

According to members of the state’s congressional delegation, he was not provided timely medical care.

A joint letter penned by Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, along with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, states that Emmanuel Damas died on Monday.

Damas had been held in Arizona after being arrested in Boston back in October following a domestic incident. His brother says he died from an untreated tooth infection.

Markey, Warren, and Pressley are demanding a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding Damas' death.

Read their full letter addressed to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group