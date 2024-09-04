Growing pains and staying on budget: Changes to start the school year at Brockton Public Schools

BROCKTON, Mass. — It’s back to school for thousands of more students across our area. In Brockton, students, teachers, and administrators are looking to turn the page for a new year following budget issues, leadership changes, and school violence.

The class of 2025 took part in a senior sunrise on their last day of summer break, hoping to make it a new tradition. They watched the sun come up in the middle of the football field. It was a bonding moment and a new beginning for seniors getting ready to embark on their final year of high school.

There is a new cell phone ban for all high school students. When students arrive at school, they have to lock up their phones. The school district bought 4,000 Yondr pouches. They are big enough to secure cell phones, headphones, and other small electronics.

School leaders hope this puts the focus back on education, but also know there likely will be some growing pains the first few weeks as students get adjusted.

Superintendent of Brockton Public Schools Dr. Priya Tahiliani told us her big focus this year is to make sure the district is on track with the budget.

“The students, the teachers, the school leaders they know what to do,” Tahiliani said. “They’ve been doing this for years and I feel it’s central office and my job to make sure they have the resources they need and we are budgeting appropriately so that they have what they need and we can support the work they’re already doing.”

Another school-related change---A Starbucks that’s right across from the high school will be closing the dining area from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on weekday afternoons. Brockton police say it’s to deter kids from hanging around inside. The drive-thru will remain open.

