Starbucks in Brockton plans to close dining area during school dismissal hours

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton Starbucks across the street from the High School will close its dining room area in the afternoon as students leave school.

Brockton police say it’s in an attempt to deter kids from congregating.

A Brockton police lieutenant says they’ve had some issues with local businesses in the past of students congregating after school.

The lieutenant told the Brockton School Committee that he met with management at Starbucks they decided to close the dining area between 1:30 and 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Brockton’s mayor Robert Sullivan told the enterprise that he was unaware of Starbucks’s plans to close dining during those hours and he says it should be fully open daily during all business hours.

Starbucks media relations tells Boston.com this isn’t a change, that this has been this location’s hours since opening, and their local operators are empowered to make those decisions.

“When kids congregate, the areas that are closest to the high school, it seems to be more of a concentrated area of those that congregate. So they’re gonna close between one and three right now. We’ll see what happens with that,” said Lt. Paul Bonanca.

The drive-thrus will remain open here.

In the winter some school committee members wanted the National Guard called into Brockton High because of fights and attacks that included stabbings.

About 3,700 students attend Brockton High School and classes begin Labor Day on September 4th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group