Growing concerns of delays and cancellations at Boston Logan Airport amid increased flight cuts

BOSTON — As we wait for the government to officially reopen, the reduction in air travel operations was escalated from 4% to 6% on Tuesday.

The reduction, which started last week meant long days for many travelers, and for some, those days are getting even longer. That was the case for college students, Amir Gidden and Trevor Tran. The pair was on their way back to Norfolk, VA after competing in a robotics competition in Boston. However, their flight home was delayed four times, leaving concern that their flight could end up on the cancelled list.

“I am definitely concerned because as students, we don’t really have the funds to order a hotel. We’re not trying to stay here overnight,” Gidden said.

“I feel the same way. I’m an athlete too so I’m not trying to miss extra days of practice especially,” Tran added.

Last week, the FAA announced they would be cutting flights by 10% at major hubs, including Logan. The started gradually but cutting 4%, and on Tuesday, upped it to 6%. That’s why Jeffery Numark rebooked his flight to D.C. to leave earlier, rather than later.

“I had this trip planned ahead of time before the shutdown,” Numark explained. “I saw yesterday that Delta had cancelled most of the flights leaving Bostin in the afternoon/evening so I wanted to get ahead of the potential mistake.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy provided an update on the situation saying it looks like there could be an end in sight.

“We’re at the cusp of hopefully having the government reopened. I’m concerned that we’re not going to have on day one controllers comeback into the towers right away,” Secretary Duffy said.

That’s why Duffy is warning that it’ll take time for things to get back to normal.

For Kiley Harris who took six flights last week, and was forced to sit on the runway for hours, she’s choosing to be optimistic, and encouraging others to do the same.

“Just have a positive attitude and be patient because everyone’s doing their best,” Harris said.

In terms of Thanksgiving travel which is fast approaching, Secretary Duffy explained those potential impacts will all depend on when air traffic controllers return to work, and how fast.

