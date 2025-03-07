Local

Groveland, West Newbury Fire Department put out brush fire caused by downed power line

By Boston 25 News Staff

GROVELAND, Mass. — Members of the Groveland and West Newbury Fire Departments extinguished a brush fire that was caused by a downed power line on Friday.

Crews were notified around 1:25 P.M. when reports of a brush fire in a remote area under high tension power lines in the area of Center Street and Webster Way.

Upon arrival, crews were able to locate the approximate half-acre brush that was burning due to the downed power lines.

It’s believed that the fire was caused by high winds knocking down a pine tree, which took the power lines with it.

A forestry firefighting team also responded to assist in taking down the fire.

The National Grid was called to the scene as well, de-energizing the power line, which was then when the firefighters were able to take out the fire around 2:31 P.M.

No injuries were reported.

