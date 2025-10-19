Group calls for independent probe of Everett Police Department after boy’s ‘chilling’ ICE arrest

EVERETT, Mass. — The Lawyers for Civil Rights group is demanding an independent investigation into the Everett Police Department following the arrest of a 13-year-old Brazilian boy who was later taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Police say the teen was arrested after allegedly threatening another student with a knife at school. However, the civil rights group is raising concerns that Everett police may have violated Massachusetts law by unlawfully facilitating a federal immigration arrest.

The organization is urging officials to examine whether local law enforcement overstepped its authority in allegedly coordinating with federal immigration agents.

“This chilling incident exposes what may be a dangerous breakdown in legal protections for immigrants in our state—and the fact that it involves a child makes it even more alarming,” Jillian Lenson, senior staff attorney at Lawyers for Civil Rights, said in a statement.

The civil rights group has since penned a letter to Governor Maura Healey, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, and the Secretary for Public Safety and Security, urging the Commonwealth to take decisive steps to protect youth in custody and restore public trust in law enforcement.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria and police chief Paul Strong say they did not notify the federal government and that ICE was waiting outside the police department.

Police arrested the boy last Thursday at a bus stop outside the Parlin School.

They found a six to seven-inch double-sided knife on him. He was taken to the police department, booked, and then, as he was outside the station, he was taken away by ICE agents while his mother was inside.

The mayor and police say they have no control over what ICE does.

Homeland Security said the boy had a knife and a firearm when taken in, with a rap sheet that includes violent assault with a dangerous weapon, battery, breaking and entering, and destruction of property.

However, the chief claims the teen did not have a firearm on him when he was arrested.

