Everett officials respond to teen ICE arrest, push back against DHS allegations

EVERETT, Mass. — In a press conference Tuesday, the city of Everett was adamant that they did not work with ICE or notify them of a 13-year-old boy’s arrest. That boy is now in ICE custody, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and police chief Paul Strong Tuesday night said they received a credible tip last week that the boy had made a violent threat against another student.

The boy, they said, was arrested by city police outside a bus stop of the Parlin School Thursday afternoon.

DeMaria said police found a “6-to-7-inch, double sided knife” on the boy.

He was brought to the station and booked.

Chief Strong explained, “Once your fingerprints are taken, it goes to ICE, and they determine if you’re illegal entry. More often than not, they say they’ll call and send a detainer over for this individual.”

He added that the boy’s mother was at the station. After he was released, the mayor said he was detained by ICE agents.

“I can’t stress this enough, Everett police does not make arrests based on immigration status,” said DeMaria. “We will continue to do everything in our power to protect the people of Everett, especially our children.”

Over X Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security claimed the boy had a gun on him. They also said he had a lengthy rap sheet including violent assault with a dangerous weapon, battery, breaking and entering, and destruction of property.

“There was no firearm?” asked Boston 25 news reporter Daniel Coates to the mayor and police chief.

DeMaria responded, “That is correct.”

Boston 25 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about the city’s comments and are waiting to hear back.

Everett’s school district declined to comment on the situation.

The city claimed ICE works independently of the city, but does have access to law enforcement databases. They claim have no control over a situation once federal agents step in.

The mayor finished, “We have a good amount of undocumented people in our community. So, they are scared.”

Police also claimed ICE agents have detained others outside of their headquarters, but this is the first incident involving a child.that

