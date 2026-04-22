Group of Alexi Lalas look-alikes, other celebrities spotted running 2026 Boston Marathon

BOSTON — The finish line along Boylston Street was filled with cheers, emotions, and unforgettable moments on a beautiful Marathon Monday in Boston.

Boston 25 News caught the sights and sounds from the heart of the Boston Marathon finish, speaking with runners as they crossed the line and the loved ones who waited anxiously to celebrate with them. Many racers said the weather and course conditions were near perfect for the iconic 26.2‑mile journey.

Just beyond the barriers, families and friends called out to runners, urging them to come over to the fence separating finishers from the crowd. Supporters told us how meaningful the Boston Marathon is — not just for those running, but for everyone who helped them get there.

Among the familiar faces near the finish were astronaut Suni Williams and former Bruins captain Zdeno Chára.

Even a group of five Alexi Lalas lookalikes who drew laughs and double‑takes from passing runners.

Alexi Lalas lookalikes Alexi Lalas lookalikes

As the day turned from racing to celebrating, nearby bars and restaurants were packed with marathoners, families and friends marking the incredible accomplishment — with medals shining, stories flowing and legs finally at rest after one of the most famous races in the world.

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