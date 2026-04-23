Patriots coach Mike Vrabel to enter counseling, miss part of NFL Draft, report says

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel said this week he did not want released photos of him and a long-time NFL reporter to take away from the NFL draft.

According to ESPN, Vrabel won’t be with the team on Saturday for the third day due to counseling.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend,” Vrabel said Wednesday night to ESPN.

This comes after photos of Vrabel and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini were published.

“I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father, and coach that I possibly can be,” Vrabel added overnight.

Vrabel publicly addressed his behavior for the first time on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, The New York Post published poolside photos of Vrabel and Russini, showing the two holding hands, embracing, and sitting in a pool and hot tub.

“Let me first begin by saying thank you. Thank you for your patience that you’ve shown in a personal and private matter for me, and obviously everybody involved,” Vrabel told reporters, without mentioning Russini by name. “I know that that’s not easy for you, and I respect that and appreciate your efforts in doing so.”

Vrabel said he had a “very candid” conversation with Patriots players about his behavior on Monday, something he wanted to do before making a public statement.

“It was never my intention to have them [the players] speak to you or address you before I did,” Vrabel said. “I also don’t want to take away from the Draft...This is an important time for us.”

“I’ve had some difficult conversations with people I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players,” Vrabel added. “Those have been positive and productive. We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions, and that starts with me.”

While the NFL is not investigating Vrabel, the photos taken at an Arizona resort prompted Russini‘s resignation and an internal investigation at The New York Times-owned sports outlet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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