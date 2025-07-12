Local

Ground Round bartender jumps over bar to save customer from choking

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A bartender at the Ground Round jumped into action on Friday to save a customer from choking.

Justin was working his normal bar shift when he saw a customer choking.

He jumped over the bar and performed the heimlich maneuver on the choking guest and helped clear his airway.

“Justins no hesitation action quickly ended a scary situation,” the Ground Round said in a Facebook post.

“We’re proud to have you on The Ground Round Team!” the post ended with.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

