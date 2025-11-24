Grief counselors available at Bedford schools after teen killed while riding his e-bike

BEDFORD, Mass. — Grief counselors will be at two local schools to help students and staff cope with the loss of a 13-year-old killed after his e-bike crashed into a car.

Counselors will be available at John Glenn Middle School, where the teen went, and then also at Lane Elementary school, where his brother goes to school.

A small memorial is now in the spot where 13-year-old Parker Robles lost his life Friday night. Police say he crashed his e-bike into a car on Royal Street in Stoneham.

According to the investigation, the driver was making a left-hand turn off of Oak Street when the teen’s bike hit the Toyota Corolla. The teen was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The driver stayed on scene and has not been charged.

Stoneham Police Chief James O’Connor released a statement offering his condolences to the family and also a plea to parents, saying, “The last thing we want is for anyone else to get hurt. So we please urge parents to talk to their children, and our officers will remain vigilant on traffic patrols in the coming days and weeks.”

Chief O’Connor is also reminding parents about important safety tips of e-bikes. He says the motor can only power the e-bike up to 20 miles an hour—anything faster requires a registration and driver’s license or learner’s permit.

E-bikes cannot be legally used on public ways. Riders must wear a DOT-approved helmet, and operators under 18 years old must complete a state-approved safety course. Here is a full list on the Stoneham Police Department’s website.

The chief says his department has received numerous reports over the weekend about e-bikes, and they are gaining popularity among teen riders.

The boy’s family tells us they’re thankful for the outpouring of support and are asking for privacy at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

