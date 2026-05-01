‘Grateful’: Lt. Alan Borgal retires after decades of animal service, community honors legacy

DEDHAM, Mass. — Officers from across the state came together for a final salute on Friday for Law Enforcement Director Lt. Alan Borgal.

Borgal is retiring after 50 years of service and is considered one of the best experts in animal cruelty investigations in the commonwealth, helping thousands of animals and mentoring generations of officers over the years.

Dozens of officers came together at the animal rescue league in Dedham on Friday to pay their respects.

“I wouldn’t be here today, and that’s honest. I met him when I was in a different career, and he opened my eyes to this sort of part of animal care, and again, I’m just very grateful,” said Karen Lostracco, director of law enforcement at the Animal Rescue League.

“He’s been a wonderful, wonderful resource to all animal control officers throughout the state. Alan has always been just a phone call away to all of us. He’s a true, true valued member of our community. We’re going to miss him greatly,” said Cathy Mackenzie, Director of Animal Control in Framingham.

Borgal was also awarded a citation from the governor’s office for his service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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