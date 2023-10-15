‘Grateful and blessed’: Mass. church group returns home after being near violence in Israel

SALEM, Mass — Members of a Massachusetts church group returned home on Saturday after their trip to Israel was cut short by Hamas’ deadly attack.

More than 30 members from Mary Queen of the Apostles Parish in Salem were on a spiritual pilgrimage when the attacks first happened.

“We are grateful and blessed to be back in Boston in the safety of our home and to be united again with our family and friends. We thank God for his goodness to us and for all the assistance, support, and prayers from our family and friends and the people of our parish, the leadership team, the priests, and people of our Archdiocese and beyond,” said Rev. Robert Murray, pastor of the Mary Queen of the Apostles Parish. All the time we were there, whether in the immediate area of violence or the relative safety of Nazareth, to our brief stay in Amman Jordan, we knew from communication and confident faith that many were praying and helping us to return home safely.

Rev Murray is thanking everyone on his team at the Pastoral Center, the help and support of Rep. Seth Moulton and his team, and the concern of our Senators Markey and Warren for helping everyone get home.

“While the purpose of our journey was a spiritual pilgrimage, the violence that is causing such pain and suffering in the Holy Land has shaken us terribly but not our faith and the recognition that we need to pray for peace and the victims and the families of all those who are more immediately affected by this tragic situation. We went to walk where the Prince of Peace walked, we hope that one day, we can return and once again walk in peace on this holy land. Again, our gratitude to all who helped us, and prayed for us.”

“At this time, we ask for some privacy so that we can reunite with our families, rest, and rejoin our faith community in prayers of thanksgiving,” Rev Murray ended with

