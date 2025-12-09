Grammy-nominated musician struck, killed by New England woman with more than 100 arrests, police say

HOPKINTON, R.I. — A Grammy-nominated musician was struck and killed over the weekend by a New England woman with more than 100 prior arrests and dozens of traffic violations, authorities said.

Roderick “Rory” MacLeod, a member of the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame and former bassist in the acclaimed band Roomful of Blues, was walking his dogs in the area of 42 Spring Street in Hopkinton, Rhode Island’s Hope Valley village, when the driver of a Jeep SUV, who also barreled into two telephone poles, the Hopkinton Police Department announced in a news release.

MacLeod, 70, of the nearby town of Richmond, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

“It is with great sadness that the Board of Directors of the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame notes the passing of 2012 inductee Rory MacLeod,” the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame wrote in a Facebook post. “MacLeod had become a guiding light in the roots music community as a performer and educator.”

The driver involved in the deadly wreck, 41-year-old Shannon N. Godbout, of Hopkinton, was allegedly found in possession of drugs and packaging materials. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment, where she remained under police guard as of Monday.

Investigators said Godbout has a lengthy criminal history that includes more than 100 arrests, with eight of them from the Hopkinton Police Department, in addition to 82 court warrants and 40 traffic citations.

Godbout is now facing charges including driving to endanger resulting in death, possession of drugs, and intent to distribute. Police noted that additional charges may be brought against Godbout as further evidence is gathered.

Godbout will be called to appear before a Justice of the Peace at a later date and presented to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office as a criminal violator for past charges for which she is currently on suspended sentences or probation.

MacLeod played on the Roomful of Blues’ Grammy-nominated 1988 album, “Glazed,” a collaboration with legendary New Orleans bluesman Earl King.

In addition to his time as bassist with Roomful of Blues, MacLeod enjoyed a career of more than 50 years in a wide variety of settings, including his work as the original bassist for the first solo outings of Duke Robillard, extensive recording credits with Paul Geremia, and a member and producer of Jack Smith & The Rockabilly Planet, according to the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame.

MacLeod also released a single in 1993 and an album in 1995 as a solo artist, while also teaching guitar, banjo, and upright bass over the years.

The Roomful of Blues shared a heartfelt statement on MacLeod‘s passing.

“Roomful of Blues would like to extend our deepest condolences to Rory Macleod’s family, friends, and all of his fans. We would like to acknowledge his diverse musical contributions, as well as being a wonderful and gentle soul. There are no words for such an immense loss. RIP, dear friend,” the band wrote.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

