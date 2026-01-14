Grammy-nominated musician found dead in his Massachusetts home

CHILMARK, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a Grammy-nominated musician died suddenly in his Massachusetts home on Monday, authorities said.

John Forté, 50, was found dead inside his home in Chilmark on Martha’s Vineyard just before 2:30 p.m., Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin confirmed in a statement to Boston 25 News.

Slavin noted that there were no signs of foul play or “readily apparent cause of death.”

Forté, a native of New York, was best known as a contributor to the Fugees’ Grammy-winning “The Score” and to Wyclef Jean’s Grammy-nominated “The Carnival.”

The instrumentalist and rapper also released solo albums, such as “Poly Sci” and “I John,” with contributors including legendary recording artist Carly Simon.

Residents of Martha’s Vineyard knew Forté through his many performances at venues on the island with Simon and her son, Ben Taylor, The MV Times reported.

Forté fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard after a visit in 1998 and moved to the island about a decade ago, building a recording studio in the basement of his Hewing Field home, according to the newspaper.

He is survived by his wife, photographer Lara Fuller, and his two children, ages 10 and 7.

The state medical examiner’s office in Sandwich is leading the investigation into Forté’s cause of death.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group