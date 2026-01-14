Grafton bus driver charged with kidnapping, reckless endangerment of a child

A 54-year-old Worcester man, also a bus driver who transported children in Grafton, was arrested following an investigation into alleged crimes against children.

According to Grafton Police, who did not name the individual, the man was charged with two counts of kidnapping, reckless endangerment of a child, misleading of a police investigation, and tampering with evidence.

Police said they understand that news of the arrest may cause concern among parents and families, and they are working closely with the Grafton School District and AA Transportation to ensure the safety of all students.

Grafton Police also say that the suspect is no longer employed by AA Transportation.

If you have any information relevant to the investigation, you can contact Detective Sergeant Daniel Wenc at 508-839-2858.

The suspect was arraigned in Westboro District Court today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

